Thrive PR + Communications are a social media and digital content agency working with some of Australia’s top brands. They are currently on the lookout for a part time Videographer/Editor (SYD/MELB) to be responsible for filming, editing and delivering outstanding video content to our clients. They need a multi-skilled, highly competent person who is flexible and knowledgeable enough to play different roles as circumstances require. To apply you must have awesome content ideas and storytelling abilities, excellent cinematography/video production & editing skills and practical knowledge of Adobe Suite. Read more and apply here.

Thrive PR + Communications are also looking for a full time Digital Creative (SYD/MELB) to deliver outstanding content to their clients. To thrive in this role you must be a multi-skilled all-rounder who is flexible and knowledgeable enough to play different roles as circumstances require, whether that be designing social content for clients from infographics, preparing layouts and spreads for print, stop motion to GIFs and memes to editing video content or shooting some basic photography. Day-to-day you will deliver social and digital content for clients and participate in new business pitches. To apply you will need to be able to conceptualise creative ideas, knowledgable in a variety of digital forms – illustration, motion graphics, video production with a background in graphic design. Read more and apply here!

The Creative Store are seeking a full time Senior Packing Designer & Production Manager (SYD) to work with a luxe skincare brand. In this role, you will be responsible for creating the production timeline ensuring key dates for development and delivery are met and maintained and working directly with the overseas factories from hand over of design to delivery. You must also ensure all files are sorted in an organised manner, work closely with the design team as required for fit and sample approval and, organise and manage sample development as well as library. To apply you must be proficient in Mandarin and have an excellent understanding of packaging design and manufacture. Read more and apply here!

The Creative Store are also seeking a full time Mid Weight Designer (SYD) to work on a luxe skincare brand based in Sydney. In this role you will be responsible for print and digital design including advertising and marketing materials, web design, web banners, eDM and have the ability to keep up in a fast paced environment. To apply you must be proficient in mandarin and proficient across the Adobe CC Suite. Read more here.

Senso are hiring a part time Graphic/Digital Content Designer (SYD) to be responsible for the SENSO brand across all digital channels, marketing and print design. To apply you should have a degree in Visual Communications or Graphic Design and 1-2 years experience in a similar role. Read more here.

