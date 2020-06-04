For many of us, casual work is simply a means for making money. We don’t have an investment in the place we work at, it’s simply clock on/clock off.

A lot of us work casually through Uni, or maybe you’ve stuck with casual work into your adult life which is also bueno – there are plenty of varying ways to make money and enjoy life while doing it.

We’re currently in a pretty fucked set of circumstances economy-wise. Jobs are being cut all over the place. Careers we aspired to now seem less attainable. If you’re in the midst of a career-life-crisis, don’t discount climbing the corporate ladder and using that casual role to do it.

Tahlia was working in a market research call centre to make some cash through her Uni degree. “I went back for a short time after I finished my second degree, because I needed some casual hours,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

She needed to get a full-time job for financial stability, so it was a no-brainer to interview when one of her managers approached her with a job opportunity.

They knew I had been studying and teaching, and that I obviously wasn’t planning to be in the call centre forever. The job that came up was an account manager for a market research project to do with education, so they told me they would organise an interview if I sent through my CV.

She wasn’t planning to move up into the company as a full-time staffer, but the job felt like a good fit, and it turned out to be a great choice.

The account manager job was a great first full time job. It gave me heaps of great experience and confidence. I had never had a full time job before or worked in an office, so it was great to be given a foot in the door.

Importantly, it gave Tahlia the experience in an office environment she needed to get future corporate jobs. “I had previously struggled to get any kind of office job as I had never worked in an office before. I can’t say I loved it, but it was definitely a step in the right direction!”

Here are some important lessons when trying to level up your casual job.

1. Speak Up

If you wanna turn your casual job into something full-time at the company, let your manager know. Like I said, often casual workers aren’t interested in moving up in the company – it’s just a way to make money.

Let your direct manager know that you’re interested in moving into full time work and to let you know if anything comes up.

You don’t need to be pushy – just let them know either via email, or scheduling a meeting – even a quick chat the next time they check in works.

2. Be Profesh

I know I fucked around heaps on the job when I worked casually in a retail store, but if you want to level up, you need to show your bosses you’re a professional. Show up on time. Dress appropriately for whatever your casual job is. And so on.

Always be professional even though it might just be a casual/temporary job, and take any opportunities that come up for you to take on more responsibility.

That’s a big one – take any opportunity you can to prove you’re passionate about the company, and happy to do the hard work. Offer to restock the back room. To help your manager with some number work. Whatever the opportunity is, showing you’re keen to work at 110% is a great way to get in your managers good books.

3. Research

You might think the company you’re casually working for won’t have any full-time roles that interest you, but you could be wrong. Suss their corporate pages, their job opportunities, and talk to your manager about your skills and if you’d be a good fit elsewhere in the company.

Even becoming a store manager or team manager can be an amazing role that you’d never thought of – and looks great going forward since you’re managing a team and have the responsibility of their output on your shoulders.

4. Negotiate

If you land a full-time role – congrats! But don’t let the high of getting full-time work keep you from negotiating your contract.

Chat to other people who have similar roles if you can, or show someone experienced with working full-time your contract. I always show my dad, for example – it’s great to get someones eyes across it to suss for any potential red flags.

As Tahlia says, do your research.

Also don’t hesitate to negotiate your salary. Just cos you started off casual doesn’t mean you’re not worth as much! And check things like super, etc. It can be unfamiliar to someone who has worked casual to make complete sense of what an annual salary should look like so make sure you do your research so you aren’t taken advantage of.

Obviously don’t ask for a bazillion bucks, but be wary of companies who try and screw you when it comes to pay.