Chronicle Republic is a boutique digital marketing agency for real estate professionals specialising in content marketing and social media. They are seeking a highly experienced, part time Senior Account Manager/Social Media Specialist (SYD). In this role you will oversee and drive the strategic direction of their clients’ content and be responsible for final sign off all work produced by the team. To apply you should have 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role with a solid understanding of the real estate industry, especially residential sales and leasing. The role is 3 days per week – 2 full days plus 2 half days – the potential for full time role in future. Read more here!

MAISON de SABRÉ specialise in premium leather goods such as cases, wallets, clutches and pocket accessories. They are on the hunt for a creative thinking, full time Copywriter (GLD CST) who has excellent writing and research skills and who thrives in a fast-paced environment. In this role you will write and edit copy for a variety of projects, including new product names and colours, packaging copy, emails, ads for digital and offline, web copy, video scripts and supers, and more. To apply you should have 4+ years professional copywriting experience with solid portfolio of work and experience writing across traditional and digital channels. Read more about this exciting opportunity here!

Your Creative Agency are hiring a temp B2B Copywriter to produce compelling and relevant copy across print, digital and social media platforms for a range of clients in the technology and B2B space. In this role you turn client interviews into thought-leader articles, marketing and website copy and research different industry trends to weave client communications. To apply you should have a good knowledge of production and/or communications processes and an ability to build professional rapport with people from all walks of life. Read more on the role here.

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.