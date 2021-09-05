You can now download zoom backgrounds of your fave Sydney restaurants, so if you squint hard enough it’s like you’re really there haha *cries internally*.

The backgrounds are courtesy of the babes over at Broadsheet, who have provided the high def pics of iconic Sydney restaurants like 10 William Street, Alberto’s Lounge, The Baxter Inn, Bella Brutta, Dear Sainte Eloise, Ester, Golden Century and Totti’s. Check them out here.

It’s not the real deal BUT it’s a placeholder until you can experience these beloved restaurants in the flesh (hopefully very soon).

A ‘rough’ date has been set for the gradual reopening of NSW by the government, which will be October 18. This will be trialled on a small scale over the next few weeks, and will involve both parties being fully vaccinated.

If all goes to plan that could mean hospitality will reopen by the end of the month for fully vaccinated people.

In fact, the date of October 18 lines up perfectly with prediction data from CovidLive.com.au , which estimates the 16+ NSW population will have 70% vaccinations by that day.

So just a couple months of pretending to be at Totti’s before you can actually be there.

All adult Aussies (yep, even if those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.