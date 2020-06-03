Woolworths has made the bloody excellent decision to bring back its paper bags, meaning next time you blank and forget your reusable shopping bags, you don’t have to choose plastic.

The paper bags will be in all stores across Australia, and are made from 70 percent recycled paper and 30 percent responsibly sourced paper, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Back in the day, as I’m sure your olds love to crow on about, paper bags were the standard for supermarkets. So yes, they can hold weight – according to Woolworths, these babies can carry 6kg each.

The paper bags will cost you 20c a pop, and if you have a plethora of those plastic reusable ones at home, there’s great news – firstly, those are 80% recyclable plastic – but also, you can bring ’em in and Woolworths will recycle them for you.

With World Environment Day landing this Friday, the news is great for our planet.