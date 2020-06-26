PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Uber Eats to provide the sweetest (and savouriest) deals from their virtual Food Festival.

Where the bloody hell have you been? We’re currently into Day 8 of Uber Eats’ Local Food Festival which means you’ve missed out on exactly eight major deals.

ICYMI: Uber Eats has organised 13 Days of Dining Deals™ to celebrate local restaurants across Australia. It’s like Christmas has come early but no one’s forcing you to eat a half-cooked fruit cake.

The virtual food festival has been heavily discounting various cuisines since June 18 and, in turn, profiling local restaurants that deserve Olympic medals for the quality of food they’ve been dishing out.

The discounts are also being funded by Uber Eats so that restaurant partners are still taking home the same amount that they would without the promotions, which is positively lovely.

The Food Festival wraps up on June 30 but not to fret – there are still some corker cuisines on the horizon:

June 26: Dessert Day

June 27: Indian Day

June 28: Vegetarian Day

June 29: Thai Day

June 20: Burger Day

The deals are kept under wraps until the day of, but all you need to do is head to their site to suss out what’s in store and nab the promo code for your specific state (yes even you’re included, Western Australia).

READ MORE Uber Eats Is Testing A Pick Up Option In Sydney If You Wanna Skip Queues

Although, if the past discounts are anything to go by, you’re bound to chow down the best food in your neighbourhood for the price of a dodgy burrito being sold out the back of a dodgy dude’s car boot.

The other day was Italian Day, so Uber Eats was slinging a full 50% off Italian cuisine. If you were savvy, you’d buy in bulk and freeze it so you have gourmet spag bol just lying about for those 3am cravings or to throw at the wall when you want to chuck a tantrum.

I know what you’re thinking – how can this possibly be a food festival without tunes? Won’t somebody please think about the tunes? Well, you’re going to look like a right tit in T-minus zero seconds as Uber Eats has gone ahead and curated a Spotify playlist for every separate day of the festival.

Voila:

And of course, the real reason we’re all here besides the tunes and food and music and grub and bangers and burgers and playlists and pizza, is to keep supporting our local restaurants as much as possible. Remember that Uber Eats has been covering the cost of the discounts offered during the Food Festival, so you can rest easy popping in that promo code.

Head here for some short stories of the faces behind the food.

*No UberEats x Spotify endorsement, sponsorship or partnership is to be implied.