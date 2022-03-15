At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As someone whose biggest obstacle to living a low-sugar lifestyle is my social life, I know how hard it can be to manage the sugar count in booze. That’s where wine delivery company The Only Keto Wines Co. comes in.

It makes things far easier for anyone trying to nail low-sugar or keto diets, with every wine having been tested for a low-sugar count of under 0.25g per glass.

Each wine is also tested for low sulphur (under 95ppm). For the uninitiated, sulphites are found in most wines with the aim of preventing oxidation. Translation? They stop the vino from going brown. High levels of sulphites have been linked to headaches and breathing issues.

Whether you’re a white, red, rose or sparkling type of drinker, The Only Keto Wines Co. has it all on offer. You can also just buy a one-off pack or practice self-awareness with a subscription that’ll keep your fridge full. They’re also all vegan and either naturally or biodynamically farmed.

The company was born because the founder, Mariia, suffered from a sulphur allergy while also navigating the keto diet. As someone who did keto and saw the benefits (it worked for me, but it’s not for everyone), having a keto-friendly wine selection that you don’t have to think twice about is amazeballs.

Better yet, The Only Keto Wines Co. is helping to support over 300 wineries through their low-sugar collection, with a focus on smaller Aussie and New Zealand winemakers.

The Only Keto Wines Co. delivers Australia-wide, and delivery is free for six and 12 packs everywhere aside from the NT. You can cop $20 off your first purchase of a six or 12-wine pack if you use the code LOWSUGAR20.

I don’t know about you, but this is going to save me a lot of time reading all the labels at the bottle-o.