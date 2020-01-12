I know this is a lot for first thing on a Monday morning, but maybe leave your meal-planned lunch at home if you’re in Brisbane because In-N-Out Burger is popping up in Brisbane today for a hot minute. Please do not panic, but also maybe panic a little bit.

Chuck that bulk-made chilli/salad/whatever back in the fridge for tomorrow, and make some kind of excuse to get out to lunch early, because the American cult-fave burger chain is cheekily popping up at Archive Beer Boutique in the West End from 11am this morning.

They’ll be slinging burgers until 2pm or they literally run out of stuff (which absolutely has happened at pop-ups before) so make sure you get in that line toute de suite, borger fans.

Not too sure what I’m talking about here? Well, my dear friend, it’s possibly some of the yummest made-to-order fast food you can get while travelling around the US. In-N-Out Burger has a dedicated and delightful Secret Menu (that the staff love and accept orders without fuss) with things like the animal-style burg and fries, protein-style (without the buns), or the ungodly 4×4 burger which is…well I’m sure you can figure that one out.

Though I’m not sure if you can order things from the Not-So-Secret Menu at the pop-up in Brisbane today – hey, you can try – but I can assure you that you’ll have a lunch that’ll easily beat whatever sad thing you had in a container in the office fridge today. Hell, you’re probably a little dusty from yesterday’s Sunday Sesh™ so you can have a little burger, as a treat.

The pop-up in the West End is running from 11am until 2pm, so get your best eating pants on and go get yourself a damn dirty burg. That post-holiday diet tune-up can wait until tomorrow.

Now excuse me, when is the Five Guys pop-up happening? That needs to be a thing ASAP, thank you very much.