Absolutely not stopping with the hits, Gelato Messina has unleashed its latest limited-edition treat – the Peanut Butter Jelly (ahem, jam) cookie pie. This one is some serious American-levels of decadence and spoils here, and I wish to inhale one as soon as humanly possible.

The PBJ cookie pie pretty much does what it says on the tin. It’s a deep-dish cookie filled with choccy chips, a thick layer of peanut butter, and globs of raspberry jelly/jam throughout it. It seriously looks so good, I think Team Messina might have really outdone themselves here.

Folks in Melbourne have been able to hoover it up over the weekend, as a remedy for the absolutely rubbish week we had last week, and now it’s available for ordering for Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra as well.

Melbourne Messina fans can still grab a PB&J cookie pie from the Fitzroy store or online via Deliveroo right now, and everyone else can now place an order over on the website, to be picked up between July 17-19. Just in time to hoof the whole thing down over the weekend. Hell yeah.

Apparently the classic vanilla gelato is the go-to Messina flav to pair with the new cookie pie, but I reckon something as absurdly decadent and indulgent is the way to go if you want the true American-dessert experience. Fuck it, order a whole tub of Cookies & Cream gelato to go with it. Go large, you deserve it.

Move quickly though, these cookie pies are totally going to sell out.