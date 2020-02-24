Grab your vegan mates because Cadbury is releasing a VEGAN version of their iconic Dairy Milk chocolate.

When it comes to chocolate, nothing hits quite like a block of Dairy Milk, but unfortunately, the name “Dairy Milk” isn’t exactly vegan-friendly. Or at least it wasn’t, until now.

After 115 years, the beloved chocolate brand is finally branching out and bringing the vegan option we’ve been waiting for.

The vegan block was meant to be released last month for Veganuary, but the launched was pushed back. The company doesn’t want to release a plant-based bar if it doesn’t live up to their high quality standards, which is a win for vegans.

“We’re always listening to our consumers, so we can develop and provide people with a greater choice,” a Mondelez US spokesperson said, according to The Telegraph. “This includes looking at a plant-based Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. However, we have no immediate plans to launch.” “We are only interested in launching a new vegan product that retains the texture and taste that our consumers love.”

Mondelez, Cadbury’s parent company, has reportedly been working on a vegan bar for two years but has been struggling to find a nut-free substitute.

Umm… nuts are vegan, so gimme the damn (Not)Dairy Milk.

Plant-based chocolate definitely exists, but let’s be real here, it’s no Cadbury Dairy Milk. Thankfully, the kings of choccy are finally doing us a solid and making a dairy-free milk chocolate.

The news comes after a huge wave of brands opting for vegan alternatives, with Pie Face and Pizza Hut releasing plant-based options recently.

The only real question is what will it be called? Cadbury Soy Milk? Cadbury Non-Dairy Milk? Cadbury No-Milk-At-All?

There’s no word on when the vegan bar will hit shelves, but we’ll be sure to update you with a taste test as soon as we can get our hands on a bar.