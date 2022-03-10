PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Dan Murphy's to help you find your next fave bottle of plonk.

A bottle of reasonably-priced (yet delicious) vino is one of life’s simplest pleasures. However, if you’re not exactly a ~sommelier~, it can be a bit tricky to know what to pick out at the bottle-o.

READ MORE Our Resident Goon Sommelier Ranked All The Boxed Wine Brands From Bin Juice To Liquid Gold

If you don’t have a trip to the Barossa Valley booked in just yet, but you’re keen to expand your palette (on a budget, of course), then look no further than Dan Murphy’s Decoded Wine Awards. They’ve basically handpicked the best wines crafted across Australia and New Zealand, and the best part? A bunch of them are under $20. Yep, that’s right, you can buy award-winning chardonnay for under 20 bucks, which is truly a steal.

Here’s ten you could suss out (from light and fruity whites to full-bodied shiraz’) if you have an upcoming drinks-and-goss night with the girlies:

It’s also worth noting that some of these prices are exclusive to Dan Murphy’s members, too. You can also check out the entire list of winners from the awards here if you’re looking to dive into the world of vino a little further.

See, Teresa Guidice gets it.

If you’re looking to up your knowledge of all things wine, too, you can check out our brand spanking new trivia game, Know Your Sip. The game tests you on everything from exactly how many grapes make up a bottle of wine to what Australia’s favourite kind of wine is.