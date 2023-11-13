Hey Melburnians, Ditch Yr Inner Scrooge & Get Into The Chrissy Spirit W/ These Fun Festivities

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with the City of Melbourne to help you make the most of the Christmas season this year.

We’re halfway through November already, and that means retail workers are already breaking down after hearing Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for the fiftieth time this week.

But if you’re eager to get into the Christmas spirit this year by choice and not force, starting from November 24th, City of Melbourne will be helping set the mood, having tons of pop-up activities, treasure hunts and light shows.

Here’s what’s happening to ease you into the vibe.

See the giant Christmas tree

It isn’t Christmas in the city without a ridiculously tall Christmas tree. Head to Fed Square to see the tree and its spectacular light shows throughout the season from 9 pm every night.

Also happening at Fed Square this festive season is Koorie Krismas, organised by the Koorie Heritage Trust and will feature heaps of free activities and performances from local First Nations performers.

Christmas Maze

If you’ve ever needed a reason to check out Docklands, now you have one. At the New Quay Central Park, there’ll be a massive present-themed maze with a bunch of interactive games where you can win some amazing prizes. Or if you’re like me, just take some time to disassociate and enjoy the peaceful stroll.

While you’re in the neighbourhood, why not treat yourself to the most colourful, Insta-worthy dumplings at Heartling and a drink from their festive drink list?

Roller Rink in Carlton

Looking for somewhere cute to take a date? This pop-up roller skating rink in Argyle Square should have you covered. Roll around to classic tunes with free entry and a $10 skate hire. Then hop on over to Lygon Street to sample some of Carlton’s famous restaurants. Or grab your charcuterie to go and enjoy a gorgeous picnic beside the giant Christmas tree at Piazza Italia.

Christmas Carnival at Birrarung Marr

Nothing starts off the holiday season quite like a carnival in my opinion. Taking place on the banks of the Birrarung will be a massive Christmas festival, with a gigantic Ferris wheel, bumper cars, and classic carnival food. And if you dare, the heart-pumping thrill ride “The Sky Flyer”.

Entry is free and tickets for each ride can be purchased at the ticket box on-site.

Christmas Cinema at Capitol Theatre

The Capitol Theatre has got your Christmas movie marathon covered this year. The theatre will be hosting a series of festive films throughout this year’s Christmas festival, including cult classics like Elf, The Grinch, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more. All you have to do is make a $5 donation to charity to score yourself a ticket.

Christmas Quest Scavenger Hunt

Ever wanted to put your pirate doubloon plundering skills to the test in a treasure hunt? Now you can! On December 10th, go all out exploring the city on a Christmas adventure treasure hunt.

There’ll be two treasure hunts being held simultaneously, commencing and finishing at the Royal Society of Victoria; one for lil kids at the Carlton Gardens, and another for us regular adults across the CBD.

Light shows all across the CBD

It isn’t Christmas season in Melbourne without a light show, and for this year, there’ll be plenty popping up all around the CBD. A spectacular river show is coming to the Birrarung–Yarra River this Christmas. Head to Southbank to catch this dazzling Christmas show featuring water fountains, lasers, light projections and a festive soundtrack. There will also be shows popping up at the Town Hall and State Library as well.

