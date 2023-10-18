Here Are A Bunch Of Activities You Should Try In Sydney If Yr Having Mad Decision Fatigue

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Smirnoff to help plan out your next CBD venture.

The Sydney CBD is a melting pot with endless activities, although ironically, it can feel hard to figure out what to do in it. Whether it’s decision fatigue, FOMO, or not knowing where to start, planning your venture into the Sydney CBD can feel overwhelming.

But worry not, we’ve teamed up with Smirnoff and pulled together a list of some great activities this month to help fix your decision fatigue and finally get you outside your house and enjoying the spring sun.

Here are some ops to help you plan your next outing.

The Hermitage Foreshore Walk

If you want to spend an afternoon taking in the most stunning harbour views and dipping in the most crystal clear beaches in Sydney, take the Hermitage Foreshore walk. It starts just after Rose Bay and takes you all the way to Shark Beach.

The Harris Park Eat Street

Harris Park is literally world-famous for its incredible Indian and Nepalese food. Take a stroll through the bustling fairy-lit suburb and let your tastebuds run absolutely wild — our top picks are Dosa Hut, ChatKazz, Not Just Curries and Billu’s.

The Golden Age Cinema

The Golden Age Cinema is the ultimate date night location. Score a drink and a bite to eat at the gorg, cosy, underground bar before heading in to see whichever new release or classic film is showing, with a Messina choc top in hand.

The Reunion Store

There are so many spots to score vintage looks in Sydney, but Reunion constantly hits the spot. You can find anything from chic secondhand designer bags and dresses to classic, old-school sportswear pieces and spend the rest of the day exploring what Enmore Road has to offer.

The Crowbar

Crowbar is Sydney’s home of heavy music, tucked perfectly in Leichhardt. If you’re a fan of loud music, international artists throwing afterparties and late-night drinks, you absolutely must pay it a visit. You can also score some of the best burgers and American-inspired BBQ food from their in-house kitchen, Ultimate Pig.

The A.P Bakery

This incredible rooftop bakery has dominated our TikTok FYPs since it opened. It’s got stunning views of the city skyline and the most crispy and buttery pastries the city has to offer.

The Abercrombie Hotel

Sydney's nightlife has had quite the renaissance lately, and The Abercrombie Hotel proves it. The multi-level experience features a club that hosts some of the best DJs in the city, a late-night wine bar, a vibey pub, and a beer garden.

Burwood Chinatown

Burwood Chinatown is another location that has dominated our TikTok FYPs over the last few years. There are 30 hawker-style eateries to eat at, and it hosts night markets every Thursday to Sunday that get super busy, so we suggest getting in early to beat the crowds.

The Chinatown Country Club

One of the newest players in the Sydney apparel space, Chinatown Country Club has a curated streetwear selection and a stunning coffee shop where you can sit and people-watch in for hours.

The Tudor Hotel

The Tudor Hotel is a Redfern institution, perfect for arvo drinks on a Sunday or a cosy mid-week pub feed.

