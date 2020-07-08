Empty Esky, the initiative started after the devastating 2020 bushfire season wiped out tourism foot traffic for many regional areas, has geared back up now some states are allowed to travel locally.

The website, which has partnered with Jeep to pimp its offerings, has a killer, Australia-wide map covering off everything from pie shops to accommodation in key areas that were affected by the bushfire season.

You can head down to the South Coast, scoffing the iconic Hayden’s Pies in Ulladulla after staying in the lush Bangalay Villas in Shoalhaven Heads.

Maybe you feel like living in the treetops for a bit at Love Cabins?

Or maybe you wanna head to Kangaroo Island soon, quaff a few vinos at Dudley Wines and The Islander Estate Vineyards.

VIC travel is out of the question for now, but when this wave of COVID-19 dies down and travel in the state resumes, Mallacoota – a spot that was devastated by the fires – lets you hire boats and cruise around. What a weekender, right?

As we all look to domestic travel for the near future, it makes sense that we also help out those who have been struggling since before coronavirus. 2020 has been a horrible year for regional tourism – not only did they lose business due to the fires, they then lost autumn and winter business with COVID-19.

Head to Empty Esky to suss a few local joints you can support on your next road trip, yeah?