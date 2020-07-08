Empty Esky, the initiative started after the devastating 2020 bushfire season wiped out tourism foot traffic for many regional areas, has geared back up now some states are allowed to travel locally.
The website, which has partnered with Jeep to pimp its offerings, has a killer, Australia-wide map covering off everything from pie shops to accommodation in key areas that were affected by the bushfire season.
You can head down to the South Coast, scoffing the iconic Hayden’s Pies in Ulladulla after staying in the lush Bangalay Villas in Shoalhaven Heads.
Maybe you feel like living in the treetops for a bit at Love Cabins?
View this post on Instagram
Enjoying the open fireplace in the Dream Cabin . #dreamcabin #lovecabins #wollemicabins #logfire #bluemountainsaustralia #wolleminationalpark #bilpin #bluemountains #bluemountainsnsw #wilderness #adventure #explore #travel #australia #nsw #wollemi #cabinlife #cabin #whataview @secretbluemountains
Or maybe you wanna head to Kangaroo Island soon, quaff a few vinos at Dudley Wines and The Islander Estate Vineyards.
View this post on Instagram
@kispirits new Wally Wild gin has been receiving huge support & we’re proud to be offering it alongside our wines online & at our Tasting Room. Wally Wild is aged in an Islander Estate Vineyards demi-muid (600L French oak barrel), which we used to age our Wally White semillon. It’s described as having the aroma of “rich melon notes with a hint of butterscotch,” with honey, musk flavours on the palate. We've put together some very special packs pairing our 2018 Wally White & Wally Wild Gin – available from the Cellar Door or online & delivered to your door for a very limited time. Just like our Wally White Semillon, the gin is also super limited – only 1,800 bottles of Wally Wild have been made. Jump to the Specials & Member Wines in our online store to get yours. ???? @dean.wiles @authentickangarooisland #kangarooisland #kiwine #eatdrinkki @winecompanion #aussiewine
VIC travel is out of the question for now, but when this wave of COVID-19 dies down and travel in the state resumes, Mallacoota – a spot that was devastated by the fires – lets you hire boats and cruise around. What a weekender, right?
As we all look to domestic travel for the near future, it makes sense that we also help out those who have been struggling since before coronavirus. 2020 has been a horrible year for regional tourism – not only did they lose business due to the fires, they then lost autumn and winter business with COVID-19.
Head to Empty Esky to suss a few local joints you can support on your next road trip, yeah?