Aussie Budget Airline Bonza Suddenly Suspends All Operations & Leaves Passengers Stranded

Aussie budget airline Bonza has seemingly gone bust after all of its flights were abruptly cancelled, with CEO Tim Jordan citing “discussions” surrounding the airline’s future.

Passengers looking to board Bonza aircraft have reportedly been stranded after the airline halted its operations on Tuesday, 30 April.

The cancellations were confirmed following an announcement from Tim Jordan, Bonza‘s CEO, who said that operations for Tuesday will be suspended and “discussions are currently underway regarding the ongoing viability of the business.”

“We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we’re working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market,” the CEO shared, per 9News.

Tim Jordan, chief executive officer of Bonza Aviation Pty (Image source: Getty Images / Ian Waldie/Bloomberg)

Following the cancellations, the Australian Financial Review also reported that Bonza’s aircraft had been “repossessed” by a former investment partner, which could’ve also been the reason behind the cancellations.

Transport Minister Catherine King has said she’s spoken to Qantas and Virgin, who’ve offered their help to stranded Bonza customers.

“I am aware of reports this morning of Bonza flights being cancelled,” King said.

“I have spoken to Qantas and Virgin CEOs this morning and both airlines stand ready to assist stranded passengers needing to get home.”

The transport department has shared a hotline — which is 1800 069 244 — for customers who are stranded. The hotline will remain open until 10pm tonight.

Stranded passengers are also encouraged to seek assistance from Qantas, Jetstar or Virgin via its customer service lines.

Qantas and Virgin have released its own statements regarding the Bonza news, noting how stranded customers can get in touch for help.

What is Bonza?

Bonza is an Australian budget airline founded in 2021, with its first flight taking off in 2023.

The airline aimed to provide low-cost services to domestic and regional routes across Australia.

As discussions regarding its future continue, customers are unable to book flights via its website.

(Image source: istock / Davidf)

Per ABC News, Bonza customers who are booked to travel tomorrow have had “no official word” regarding their flights.

Image source: IStock