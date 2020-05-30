JB Hi-Fi is having a huge ‘Tax Time Madness’ sale, so now’s your chance to stock up on all the tech stuff you’ve been eyeing off in isolation while they’re up to 50% off.

End of financial year sales are always a great time to pick up a good bargain, and now that most of us are working from home, you could potentially even claim your new tech goodies as a deduction.

The sale includes big name brands like Samsung, Sony and Bose across laptops, TVs, phones and kitchen appliances.

The sale runs until June 10 both in-store and online, with a maximum of 100 people allowed in store at any time in compliance with social distancing regulations.

If you’re planning on hitting the slopes this winter, you can pick up a GoPro Hero8 Black 4K HyperSmooth 2.0 Action Cam for $100 off RRP at $499.

Or if you’re slightly less adventurous and are enjoying your newfound life as a homebody, you can score $100 off a Dyson V11 Absolute vacuum cleaner, which is probably the most satisfying adult purchase you’ll ever make. If you’re a millennial/Gen Z with little hope of ever owning your own house, I assume this satisfies the same urge to buy something that makes you feel like a real adult.

They’re also slashing a whopping $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10+, which will now set you back just $1299.

Or if you’re looking to upgrade your Netflix and chill set up, you can save a massive $500 off the LG 75″ television, bringing it down to $2,495. It’s an investment, but if you’re planning to spend the rest of winter curled up in front of the TV, it could be a worthy one.

We’re all still trying to practice social distancing, so it’s probably worth checking out the catalogue before you head in-store. You can view the full range of included deals on the JB Hi-Fi website here.