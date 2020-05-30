Boy genius Elon Musk and his SpaceX company are preparing to (hopefully) yeet humans into space this weekend, and you can watch the historic event from the comfort of your own house.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will send two veteran NASA astronauts, Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station, making history as the first commercial spacecraft to send humans to space. If successful, this will be the first time humans have been sent to space from US soil since 2011, so it’s *kinda* a big deal.

How To Watch The SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

Thanks to the beautiful invention we call the internet, you can watch this historic event from the comfort of your own couch (or bed). The rocket is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday afternoon (local time).

You’ll have to get up early if you’re keen to watch Musk live out his Jimmy Neutron dreams, because the launch is scheduled for 5:22am AEST Sunday May 31, weather permitting.

It’s important to note that the launch was already called off earlier this week due to bad weather, so there’s a slight chance that will happen again. If Sunday’s launch is also scrapped, there will be a third chance at 12pm (Florida time) on May 31. Either way, we should hopefully be watching Elon Musk live out his boy genius dreams by the end of the weekend.

They’ll also be live-streaming the pre-launch preparations from 1am AEST on Sunday, if you’re inclined to spend four hours watching them prepare for lift-off.

You can watch the live webcast on the SpaceX website here from 1am on Sunday morning.