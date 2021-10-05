PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Levi's to help you buy better and wear longer.

I know, I know, we throw around the term ‘sustainable’ a lot these days, but for good reason.

It’s essential to invest in ethical fashion to strive for a better way of living. Though making more eco-friendly decisions regarding clothes and textiles can seem daunting, there are simple measures we can take to help preserve our planet. Measures that are both tangible and attainable, which we love to hear.

To help you make more informed decisions when it comes to building a more sustainable wardrobe, we’ve come up with tips and tricks that will have you looking schmick while being sustainable.

1. Invest in sustainble fashion brands

Our wallet can be our greatest weapon as a consumer, and we can choose to invest in companies that are genuinely committed to improving their impact on the environment. Make sure you do a little research before purchasing from brands and ensure they’re exercising ethical production practices.

Luckily for us, there are already a fair few major companies dedicated to making a change. For example, Levi’s launched its ‘Buy Better, Wear Longer’ campaign, encouraging us all to make better clothing choices – like choosing jeans that are made from more sustainable materials including Cottonised Hemp and Organic Cotton.

2. Go op-shopping

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.

In the age where 90’s and y2k fashion has made a stronger come back than Robert Downey Jr., embracing vintage is not only on-trend, it’s incredibly eco-friendly too. There are so many benefits when buying second-hand, as it’s beneficial for the planet, and it’s a great way to hunt for pieces without breaking the bank.

Additionally, there are so many golden nuggets in these second-hand shops waiting to be discovered – so many affordable designer clothes just hanging on the rack. By purchasing these pre-loved items, it’ll help you build your sustainable wardrobe while creating your own distinct style too. Also, to continue this cycle, donate your own clothes to your local op-shop as well.

3. Buy less, but invest in quality clothing

One of the biggest ways you can avoid fast fashion is buying less and investing in clothes guaranteed to last. Make sure you purchase premium fabrics and materials that can survive longer than normal wear and tear. While delving into a little retail therapy is fun from time to time, rethink the clothes you’re buying rather than being tempted by impulse purchasing.

Go for quality over quantity, folks.

4. Stay away from trends

Ok, not entirely, but ensure you’re mostly investing in timeless pieces that won’t go out of style any time soon, like a vintage pair of Levi’s 501 jeans.

Trends are also fast fashion’s biggest enabler as trends come and go, and before you know it, you’ll be buying a whole new wardrobe in a few months’ time again. Limit your impulse purchasing, don’t just buy a nice top or a pair of jeans for that singular event, instead invest in clothing you know you’ll wear again and again. Like, Lizzie Mcguire, it’s ok to be an outfit repeater.

5. Repair your clothes

This is another solid choice you can make while learning how to upskill. Just because a piece of clothing might initially seem like damaged goods, it doesn’t mean it can’t be repaired and re-purposed. Instead of tossing your unintentionally ripped jeans out, learn how to sew, as this will also prevent you from having to buy a new pair. Alternatively, just embrace those ripped jeans and ignore your Grandma at the next family function.

However, if you don’t want to repair your clothes, go find yourself a good tailor.