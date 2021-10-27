PEDESTRIAN.TV has linked up with Levi's to find your forever fit.

A little while ago, the cool kids on TikTok declared skinny jeans were no longer a thing. Its reign? OVER.

I’ve got to admit this stung a little because I basically lived in skinny jeans all throughout high school and uni and I still love ’em. If this sounds like you then join me as I convince myself skinny jeans are just fine, thank you very much.

I mean, look at them! Levi’s skinny jeans are timeless, I tell you. TIMELESS.

First off, I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with straight-leg or high-loose jeans! I’m just saying there’s nothing necessarily wrong with a pair of skinny jeans either, especially if they’re your personal preference. Like, if the jeans fit you better and you know how to style them, then you don’t have to go out and buy a pair of jeans you only kinda like, ya know?

But if you are feeling a tad uninspired when you look at a pair of skinny jeans these days, then I’d start off with what shoes you wanna wear with them. You could say some heels/sneakers go waaaay better with a tapered ankle, anyway.

They just do, imo!

The black skinny jeans and boots combo has always been and will always be elite to me.

So just because your fave go-to denim labels are focusing on different cuts right now, doesn’t mean you can’t buy your jeans skinny anymore. Follow your heart, my friends. You’re buying the jeans, anyway, not that person you follow on IG. If a pair of skinny jeans make you happy, if it’s a flattering cut on your beaut body, then that’s what matters. End of story. Full stop. Period.

Iconic denim brands like Levi’s have a fab range of denim jeans – skinny or otherwise – to choose from. They did invent (!) the first-ever riveted blue jeans in 1873, so you can trust them when it comes to all things denim.

And if there’s one thing Levi’s is known for, it’s high quality and care across the board. It’s why Levi’s is actively making changes to combat the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption.

Levi’s WellThread collection, for example, features a handful of eco-friendly styles. Garments are made to last, without putting a lot of stress on our natural resources or compromising Levi’s renowned quality. Think: hemp-blended fabrics, harvested from rain-fed hemp crops.

Hemp generally means less water and fewer pesticides than conventional cotton, leaving behind cleaner, healthier soils.

Using hemp means Levi’s is creating more and more sustainable garments while staying true to its celebrated styles. They’re still as authentic, durable, and comfortable as ever, but they also reduce the water footprint of Levi’s. And that’s a win-win, if you ask me.

But if you’d rather avoid buying new, then may I point you in the direction of your nearest op shop? They’re packed with pre-loved timeless classics that only get better with age. We all know the feeling of stumbling upon a well-worn Levi’s garment at an op shop and feeling like we’ve just struck gold. It’s the aged denim as soft as butter, but strong as nails that does it for me.

Bottom line: Levi’s make clothes that can be worn for generations, not seasons. They outlast trends, so you can wear the jeans you love for as long as possible. And if that happens to be skinny jeans, then don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.