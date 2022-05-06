At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

My skin freaks out when I’m stressed, which is a lot of the time. The way my skin freaks out is this – I get very dry. My skin is extremely sensitive and hates a LOT of products it usually tolerates. I eventually learned these are signs of a compromised skin barrier – where your natural oils and the balance of good bacteria are screwed, leading to irritation, redness, breakouts and more. But lately, my skin seems to LOVE hemp seed products.

Hemp seed products aren’t exactly new to skincare. However, in more recent years, the formulas have evolved to a point where our skin is crying out for more. Here’s everything you need to know about hemp seed oil.

What is hemp seed oil?

Well, it’s not the same as CBD oil, which can make you high. Hemp seed oil is made directly from the seeds, not the leaves, so it’s got barely any cannabinoids, if any at all.

What does it do for the skin?

Hemp seed oils, like the one pictured above from Hey Bud Hemp, are amazing hydrators. They’re high in omega acids 3, 6, and 9, which are absolute chiefs when it comes to both hydrating the skin, but also soothing inflammation and irritation.

This means hemp seed oil is perfect for a compromised skin barrier, or anyone who struggles with dryness, irritation or sensitivity. But it’s important to look for products that omit other ingredients that can cause irritation – there’s a long list, so your best bet is to get acquainted with the bad stuff so you can suss it in an ingredients list.

How do I work it into my skincare routine?

You can get hemp seed oils that are designed to be applied as a face oil — which, controversially, are meant to go on last (as in, after your moisturiser) — or you can opt for a hemp seed moisturiser. That said, don’t be scared of face oils, even if you have acne or breakouts. According to dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD who spoke to Byrdie, hemp seed oil can even help regulate oil production.

Other products will incorporate the ingredient into serums or moisturisers. Some products’ actual hero ingredient is cannabis satvia seed extract, but this extract does a similar job, with the explicit targeting of stressed, irritated skin.

The skincare game is a constant buy-and-try game. But when you find something that works for you (and a lot of the time, what works for you might not work for someone else), it’s like striking gold. So why not give hemp seed oil a try?!