Need Some Fresh Motivation To Get Back Into Exercise? Try Active Truth’s 50% Off Sale

Friends, I don’t know about you but one of my biggest motivations for getting out and exercising is new activewear. It’s a double win when said activewear is also on sale. So, it should come as no surprise that I can sniff out a sale from a mile away — and Aussie brand Active Truth is slashing a whopping 50 per cent off RN. (FIFTY!!!)

For a limited time only, you can score yourself 50 per cent off almost everything. We’re talking leggings, sports bras, crop tops, shorts, jumpers, jackets, pants, dresses, tees, skirts and more in sizes eight to 26. All you have to do is load up your cart and use the code ‘SECRET’ at the checkout to apply the discount.

Now, all that’s left to do is check out what’s on offer.

Core Pocket Bike Short, usually $129.99, now $64.99 Need some new activewear shorts for summer? These extra high-waist bike shorts have added pockets to keep your hands free while you’re on the move. Shop the Core Pocket Bike Shorts

Pocket Flare Full Length Tight, usually $149.99, now $74.95 If you’re keen to jump on the flared tights bandwagon, now’s your chance. These ones even have a pocket for your keys and phone! Shop Pocket Flare Full Length Tights

Match Skirt, usually $89.99, now $9 We’re obsessed with workout skirts and dresses lately, so this Match Skirt caught our eye, especially when it’s reduced to $9 in the outlet section. Shop the Match Skirt

Like what you see? You can suss out the full range here.