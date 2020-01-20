In a stunning announcement last week, Serena Williams said that she would be donating her winnings from the Auckland Classic, a total of $62,300, to the Australian bushfire appeal.

She also played at the recent Rally For Relief charity match, a star-studded tennis event that ended up raising nearly $5 million for the cause.

Today, the US star showed up on centre court for day one of the Australian Open, and eagle-eyed fans spotted something very special about her manicure.

Williams was rocking a tiny koala on her left hand, as an apparent nod to Australia’s most iconic animal, whose population is under threat in the wake of the bushfire crisis.

It’s seriously cute stuff, and you can see close-up pics of it below:

She has a Kola bear???? on her nails pic.twitter.com/wfNhPtDMjX — Ready for 2020???? (@ssy25634310) January 20, 2020

Serena Williams defeated 18-year-old Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova to advance to the next round, and fans were quick to compliment her on her look.

“Damn Serena is slaying on the court in more ways than one with that outfit and matching nail set,” said one admirer on Twitter.

The star has long been known for her love of manicures. In fact, back in 2010, she enrolled in beauty school in Palm Beach, Florida to become a certified nail technician.

She told Nails Mag at the time:

“The night before my class I made sure I had all my tools, books, and gear organized. I went to the Hello Kitty store and bought plenty of containers as well as a backpack to keep my belongings,” she wrote. “Not only do I plan on being the top student to graduate from my nail school, but I also intend on being the most fashionable! We have to wear blue scrubs. So I asked the administrator if I can wear pink, but she insisted on blue.”

Serena Williams is aiming to match the record of 24 major singles titles victories, which is currently held by Margaret Court.