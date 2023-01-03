An NFL player for the Buffalo Bills has suffered a horrifying collapse after completing a tackle on an opposing Cincinnati Bengals player. 24-year-old Damar Hamlin received CPR on the field before being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

We’ve chosen not to embed the video of the tackle since it is an incredibly tough watch. Instead, we’ve included a written description of events.

If you’re the type of person who gets feels queasy after watching these sorts of things, we recommended you don’t go looking for it on the internet.

While administering CPR to Damar Hamlin, you can see the Buffalo Bills circled around crying and praying for him. Please pray for Damar Hamlin. #NFL #hamlin pic.twitter.com/39ywpzKFGP — BILLSMAFIA(12-3) (@MiningSim2XD) January 3, 2023

In the video, Hamlin lays a front-facing tackle on the Cincinnati player sprinting towards him.

The two players’ helmets collide during the tackle and Hamlin’s head is immediately thrown back from the impact.

Hamlin bolts up again and appears to look okay. He clutches the front of his helmet with both hands to readjust his visor.

His body then limply falls backward leaving the Bills player lying face up, unconscious in the middle of the field.

Horrifyingly, the NFL tried to resume play just five minutes after the incident, drawing waves of criticism from fans.

Imagine a coworker/friend of yours needed CPR for 9 minutes in your office and then after your boss was like – take 5 minutes, everyone. and then get back to work.



That's basically what the NFL just tried to do. Total garbage. — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 3, 2023

The players from both teams were clearly rattled too with many beginning to cry as the horror of what just occurred began to sink in.

Both teams kneeled together to form a prayer circle around Hamlin as CPR was administered for about nine minutes.

You Can See The Look On The Bills & Bengals Players Faces How Worried They Are For Damar Hamlin’s Life 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QYwodhpHrL — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 3, 2023

“This is about Damar Hamlin” says former NFL player and ESPN commentator, Ryan Clark. He added, “It was about a young man at 24-year-old living his dream…and now he fights for his life.” #MondayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/4yTXUmhVGm — Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) January 3, 2023

The Bills-Bengals game has been postponed to a later date after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was taken to a hospital pic.twitter.com/9mqge2s90J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2023

The NFL eventually put out a statement confirming Hamlin was in a critical condition at a local hospital.

It also said it would work with both teams to reschedule the game to a later date.

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition, according to the NFL. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HM5dpGZCtM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2023

Over its history, the NFL has had no shortage of player head injuries.

Over 320 former players have been diagnosed with CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) caused by repeated blows to the head and multiple concussions.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has caused players to die as early as in their twenties per the New York Times.

In 2017, a study conducted brain scans of 202 deceased players. 99 per cent (yes, nearly all of them) showed hallmarks of degenerative disease.

We wish Damar Hamlin and his family the absolute best.