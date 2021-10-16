We regret to inform you that make-up artists on TikTok are using *checks notes* lube as a primer.

That’s right, the new so-called beauty hack features people replacing their professional primers with a bottle of Durex Play 2-in-1.

The hashtag #lubeprimer has over 7.9 million videos where people squirt the liquid on their face and rubba dub dub it in. And, to be completely honest, the results appear to be so good they leave me cumming for more.

The trend seems to have come from TikToker Luke Ketuhok who back in July, used lube as a primer at the beginning of a full makeup tutorial. He’s used the substance in a series of other makeup tutorials as well.

“Yes darlings, it is Durex,” he said in the comments in one video.

“If you want to try it as well, I recommend this one. Durex Feel (Blue packaging and use #lubeprimer.”

When MUA Sean Anthony tried the trend, he claimed that it “feels so glidey and smooth”, left his skin glowing, and performed better than his normal primer.

“My makeup looks so good,” he said. “I’m absolutely speechless.”

The internet really is for everyone, huh?

So, uh, can you use lube as a primer on your skin? Here’s what the experts say

Skincare king Hyram addressed this lube primer trend and explained that lube uses the same ingredients you often find in most skincare products: Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Benzoic Acid, and Sodium Hydroxide.

“Is it bad for your skin? Not really,” he said, before revealing that he personally wouldn’t use it because he’s “already oily as fuck” and doesn’t “need to look extra greasy with lube on my face.”

“But can you use it? Yeah. Should you use it? That’s a whole other question baby.”

However, in a conversation with Nylon, cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Robert Finney warned people from trying the trend, stating that lubes with fragrances could cause allergic reactions on the skin.

“There are plenty of good primer options designed specifically with your face in mind,” he said.

“Durex Play 2-in-1 has castor oil in it. Castor oil can clog pores and lead to breakouts.”

So, while using lube as a primer appears to give your face that golden hour glow, maybe rethink slip, slop, slapping it onto your skin.