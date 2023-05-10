A Syd Family Is Hiring A Full-Time Nanny To Take Care Of Their Cat & I Volunteer As A Tribute

If you’re on your last tether ‘cos of the rental crisis and simply want to spend your days taking care of a pampered moggy who lives in Double Bay, have I got news for you! A Sydney family is hiring a live-in, full-time cat nanny to do just that.

I am packing up my home in Perth as we speak. I am buying a plane ticket and absolutely nothing, nor no one, can stop me from living my dream.

According to the job listing posted on Seek, the successful applicant will need to “look after the most beloved, gorgeous cat in Australia”.

I mean … with all due respect, have we seen my parents’ divine kitty Teddy? He is the epitome of beauty, grace and boyish handsomeness. He is the perfect little man and I would start a holy war for him.

Alas, as much as I’d love to talk about Teddy Tomkins (his full name, thank you very much) until the cows come home, he is not the cat that requires a live-in, full-time nanny. Tata for now, baby boy. Back to the job listing.

“You will be provided your own room and all facilities within a wonderful and beautiful house,” the description reads.

“This position would suit a single person only that does not have their own pet given it is a live-in position.

“The ideal candidate would be someone interested in staying long-term and looking for a stable role, so please only serious candidates apply. All ages considered if you have the experience required.”

Is this basically The Nanny but with a cat instead of three blonde children? Because that’s what it sounds like to me. Bonus points if there’s a sassy British butler.

Should your application be successful, you’ll spend your days taking care of a young cat, with duties including feeding, walking, playing and providing love and attention, as well as cleaning up after meals and poo-poos. Simples.

You’ll also need to engage with the cat “in play, enrichment activities and mental stimulation”, as well as generally keeping them company. I’ve looked up what mental stimulation for cats involves and it’s essentially just teaching them tricks and giving them, like, zany mouse toys, so this sounds like an absolute breeze.

Outside time is also essential, as are health checks to make sure the wee babe is in tip-top shape.

If your interest has been piqued, there are some strict requirements you need to meet in order to apply. These include experience caring for moggies, whether that’s professionally or at home, and a passion for cats which means you have a “deep understanding of their needs”. Time to embrace your inner Doctor Dolittle, mates.

While all of this sounds simply fabulous, there is a slight catch. You see, there’ll be a set schedule with a rostered day off, but you’ll also need to be able to work weekends and holidays. Essentially, you will be at the beck and call of not only the cat, but the family.

But hey, at least you’ll be paid an unspecified amount to live rent-free in a ritzy Sydney suburb and be a literal cat’s nanny!