Running Touch Is Having A Secret Gig In Melb & You Can Win Tix And Kicks Just By Signing Up

Personally, I’m a huge fan of winning prizes and getting anything for free — especially if I get to put in the bare minimum amount of effort. So, if you’re also in your lazy era, you’ll be pleased to know that Platypus is running a competition where you can see Aussie live electronic icon Running Touch (‘Better Together’, ‘My Hands’), get some new sneakers, and get a new tattoo.

Not only are the prizes actually good — who doesn’t want to go to a Running Touch concert wearing new shoes? — but it’s also insanely easy to enter the competition. All you need to do is fill out your contact details on Platypus’ online form. That’s literally it. No need to write in 100 words or less about how cool you are for wearing New Balances. I mean, you could still do that if you wanted to (we’d read it), but it’s not a requirement.

The juicy competition deets

Of course, you all want to know more about the booty (prizes). Firstly, you have to be 18 or over to enter (the gig is on a school night). So if you were born before March 2006, you’re in luck.

If you’re pumped to see Running Touch, the super secret gig is in a super secret location in Melbourne CBD on Thursday, February 29. And if you happen to win tickets to see him, there will be booze, food and the opportunity to get a new tat. Plus, New Balance will also be giving away 20 pairs of kicks to lucky winners! Honestly, shoes and tattoos are expensive AF, so count me in.

Now, according to Platypus, Running Touch will be wearing the iconic New Balance 2002Rs on stage. While they aren’t the original dad shoe — that title belongs to the 990s — they are trending as a sleeker version of their functional cousin. Perfect for performing on stage, if you ask me. With this knowledge, I’d like to start a campaign that everyone going to a Running Touch gig must wear New Balance 2002Rs if possible. He even has ‘running’ in his name. It’s a no-brainer.

