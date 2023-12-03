WA Police Are Searching For A Man Who Allegedly Assaulted A Child During A Wiggles Concert

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged child abuse.

Western Australia Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a child during a Wiggles concert in Perth.

Perth Police said they’re on the hunt for a male adult who allegedly assaulted a child between five and seven years old on Saturday, November 18 2023 at about 1pm, during a Wiggles concert at RAC Arena.

It’s alleged that the man grabbed the child by the throat and verbally abused the child in front of other concertgoers. Police claim the child and the adult are known to each other.

(Image source: iStock)

The state’s Premier, Roger Cook, described the alleged incident as “appalling”, as per The West Australian.

“A child should be able to go to a Wiggles concert or anywhere else for that matter without having to contend with this sort of alleged behaviour,” he said, as per the publication.

“In the meantime, my thoughts go out to the child and their family.”

WA’s Child Protection Society founder and director Andrea Musulin expressed her concern with the allegation as reported by The West Australian.

“This is something that happens more often than we realise, but the difference here is that it’s allegedly happened in full view of the public,” Musulin said.

“One would have to wonder what the child is subjected to behind closed doors when there aren’t other people around.”

Police claim the alleged incident between the adult and the child occurred in the 0003 section in front of row P.

They are urging any witnesses, anyone with mobile phone footage or information on the alleged assault to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via its website.