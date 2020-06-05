Thanks for signing up!

Victoria Police say the organisers of tomorrow’s Stop Black Deaths In Custody protest in Melbourne will be fined for breaching the state’s coronavirus lockdown laws if more than 20 people rock up.

As it stands, at least 19,000 Facebook users have signalled their interest in attending.

According to the Herald Sun, Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton today said authorities “will issue infringements to the organisers” of the event, which was called to protest against Aboriginal deaths in custody and to express solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this week, Victoria Police stated they would not fine individuals who attend the event, which Premier Daniel Andrews has encouraged Victorians to avoid.

“Let’s not do anything on the weekend that compromises safety, let’s not do anything on the weekend that potentially spreads the virus,” Andrews said on Thursday.

The potential fine won’t exceed the $1652 hit permitted by the state’s current lockdown protocols, Deputy Police Commissioner Patton said.

