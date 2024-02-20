Police Are Searching For Three Men Who Allegedly Kicked A Penguin Along Tram Tracks In St Kilda

Authorities are on the hunt for three young men who allegedly attacked a penguin in St Kilda late last year. CCTV footage has since been released in hopes of identifying the alleged suspects.

On December 8 2023, a member of the public alleged that they witnessed a group of men kicking a small penguin in the middle of the tram tracks in St Kilda.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 11.30pm at the Alfred Square / The Esplanade tram stop.

Police said the unnamed witness stopped the alleged attack before relocating the penguin to a beach near St Kilda Pier. They then reported the incident to the local authorities, who flagged the Conservation Regulator.

Following the incident, Crime Stoppers Victoria and the state’s Conservation Regulator released CCTV footage of the alleged attack, which featured the three suspects.

The Conservation Regulator stated that the little penguins are protected under the state’s Wildlife Act 1975, therefore harming, disturbing, chasing or interfering with the animals is illegal.

“Maximum penalties range from $3,846 to $48,077 or 12 months in jail,” the Regulator stated.

Stella Smith, the Chief Executive of Crime Stoppers Victoria, described the act as “disturbing behaviour”.

“The community is always outraged when they see people hurting innocent animals,” she said, per Guardian Australia.

“It’s important that [the alleged suspects are] found because we wouldn’t want this to happen again and they need to understand that their behaviour is absolutely unacceptable.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the men in the footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

