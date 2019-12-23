Thanks to the amazing invention of streaming services, we’re copping reboots and revival of basically every TV show known to mankind. And it looks like cult-fave series The Office (US) is could be getting one too.

In a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host Ellie Kemper brought on her former The Office co-stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer to reminisce the hit NBC show.

Fischer, who played Pam Beesly wasn’t keen on a fully-fledged reboot, but said she’d definitely be keen for a one-off reunion episode.

“I would not do an Office reboot, but I would love to do a reunion special episode. I’d like to get us all together again.”

But Angela Kinsey, our all-time favourite cat lady, was more keen on an actual reboot.

“I would do anything they called me to do. So if you want to call me, I’m around.”

Guest host Ellie Kemper, who played Erin Hannon in the later seasons, added “Angela and [herself] are rebooting The Office.”

We’ve already been lucky enough to receive nine glorious seasons of The Office, airing from 2005 to 2013, but one can never have too many episodes of a good TV show. And The Office, by definition, is a good TV show.

Former fictional coworkers and IRL best friends Angela and Jenna recently revived the show in the form of their hit podcast Office Ladies, in which they discuss each episode and give a behind-the-scenes insight into all of the juicy gossip we’ve always been wanting to know.

They’ve only delved into the first nine episodes thus far, but considering the podcast has a perfect five-stars on Stitcher, I can’t imagine them pulling the plug on it any time soon.