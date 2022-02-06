PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Suntory BOSS Coffee to help you own your day like a boss.

I show my day who’s boss all the time. From the outside, I’m sure it looks a little chaotic but hey, it’s all a mindset, baby. And if I reckon I’m nailing it, then I bloody am. Just don’t ask my mates if they agree.

WIN: Tell Us How You Show Your Day Who’s Boss For A Chance To Score A Year’s Supply Of Coffee

But there’s people in the world like my friend Jess who have a spreadsheet for everything and undisputedly own the hell out of their days. They strut circles around the rest of us mere mortals with their graceful, godlike efficiency and a spring in their step because they’ve 100% already pumped some iron and chugged a green smoothie today.

With so much going on in the world right now, we all deserve a pat on the back for getting through the day the best way we know how (even if it is in a more frenzied fashion). So, whatever you’re doing to show your day who’s boss, big or small, we wanna hear about it.

We’ve partnered up with the legends over at Suntory BOSS Coffee to celebrate these daily wins and give you a chance to score a year’s (!!!) worth of coffee. A whole year. Think of how much money you usually spend on that magical bean juice. Or how much you could get done each day with a coffee boost constantly on tap.

If you haven’t sipped one of the delish Suntory BOSS Coffee cans before, firstly, what are you doing? Secondly, the coffee comes from Japan and is made using a unique ‘flash brewing’ process where the coffee is brewed hot and chilled super-fast so it’s ready-to-drink from their iconic can, cold. All you have to do to be in the running to win a year’s worth of the good stuff is tell us in 25 words or less how you’re owning your day like a boss.

