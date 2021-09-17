The first drive-thru vaccine clinic has just opened in Sydney, which means you can make a booking and pop in for a jab on the way to (or from) your next Macca’s run without even having to get out of the car. The future is increasingly more convenient and accessible, you gotta love it.

Sydney’s first in-car jab clinic has popped up at Belmore Sports Ground (the spiritual home of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) on the south-western fringe of the city’s inner west, and plans to give both Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs out to those eligible in the area on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next six weeks.

At the moment the pop-up drive-thru clinic is only operating over the weekends due to the amount of available vaccines, but could run for seven days a week with assistance from the NSW government.

READ MORE Australia Will Start Issuing Vaccine Passports In October & Jetlag Never Looked So Appealing

Dr Jamal Rifi, who is leading the clinic, told the Sydney Morning Herald he hopes the pop-up will dole out around 1000 jabs a day, and gives an alternative for families to get jabbed at once, or another option for those who feel anxious about going indoors with strangers to get their vaccine.

Considering the Canterbury-Bankstown LGA is one of the few Sydney hotspots still living under stricter lockdown rules, Dr Rifi believes being innovative with getting people the jab is the way to boost vax rates in the area and ensure the whole of greater Sydney is opening up at the same time.

“Social cohesion and social harmony is not going to be as strong as we would like it to be,” he warned.

“Because we have seen the discrepancy in the way that we are locked down while the rest of Sydney [is] enjoying the beaches at Bondi.

“That’s not fair.”

The new drive-thru clinic opened up at Belmore Sports Ground on Friday morning, and will be open 9am to 5pm every weekend for the next six weeks. If you’re in the area and are keen to get a jab while staying in your car, you need to book an appointment through HotDoc to lock in your jab.

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.