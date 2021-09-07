PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Flybuys to help you take more from your everyday spending.

Flybuys, as the name suggests, can be used to get sick deals on sick flights. Problem is, not many of us are flying atm for, well, reasons. But just ‘cos you can’t fly, doesn’t mean you can’t redeem your points stash for dollars off your shop at Coles or some ace stuff.

Here’s a roundup of our personal faves available on the Flybuys Rewards Store if you’re not keen on waiting around for the world to open up in 2047.

A whole tent

Look at this tent, how cool right? Perfect lil bug out gift for yourself if you’re prepping to ride out the apocalypse in the great outdoors.

This cool telescope

You’re never too young or too old for a telescope — anyone who says otherwise is a boring old fool with no sense of wonder. We’re on a giant rock flying through space people!! Trippy.

A futuristic hairdryer

Any hairdryer that doesn’t have that traditional hairdryer shape just seems like alien tech to me.

The latest Apple Watch

If you’re a runner, or just into taking long walks — the Apple Watch is a must-have, absolute game changer. So bloody nice leaving that big ol’ rectangle at home and still being able to listen to music or a podcast or even call your mates to tell them about that weird dream you had last night — everyone loves hearing about that!

A huge Sony 4K Smart TV

Hey, look at this 55-inch TV — look at that chameleon! You want it don’t you? Hey, you and me both. Love watching the chameleon channel.

Dyson pure hot+cool

You’re hot then you’re cold, you’re yes then you’re no, you’re in then you’re out you’re up then you’re down — imagine singing Katy Perry lyrics into this high tech fan? No need to imagine, turn your dreams into reality baby.

A cute lil Roomba

If you’re sick of vacuuming your floors with a regular old vacuum like a peasant, perhaps consider picking up a cute lil robot pet that does all the dirty work for you? Maybe you can teach it to play fetch, or befriend it so that when the inevitable AI robot uprising begins at least you’ve got a pal on the other side watching your back. A Roomba never forgets.

De’Longhi Maestosa Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

Life’s too short to keep drinking instant coffee. Do yourself a favour.

iPhone 12 Pro max

Big phone energy.

This cool retro bike

Man, imagine riding around your neighbourhood on this baby. Life could be so sweet.

A whole Noritake Black on Black 12pce Dinner Setting

You pull this set out at your next dinner party (when we’re allowed to do that again) and everyone will think, wow, what a stylish yet practical 4pc dinner set. Everyone will respect you, you’ll finally fill that big black hole in your soul!

A little baby Weber!!

Sure, big Webers are great. Love ’em, don’t get me wrong. But big Webers aren’t really very mobile now are they? With this lil baby on the other hand, the world is your oyster, or rather, anywhere in the world becomes an easy spot to grill your oysters.

A mini retro style bar fridge

Imagine absolutely filling this baby with Go-Gurts. Remember Go-Gurts? They still make them — isn’t that wild? Of course, you can also fill it with other items, but why would you want to?