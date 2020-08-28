If you’ve been looking for a cheap phone plan that’ll give you a nice chunk of data to mess around with, you’ll want to check out Optus’ red hot new Sim-only plans.

These Optus plans are up for grabs until 30 September, and come with the added bonus of an Optus Sports subscription.

$35 per month gets you 40GB and 10,000 bonus Flybuys points

$45 per month gets you 60GB and 15,000 bonus Flybuys points

$65 per month gets you 100GB and 30,000 bonus Flybuys points

Considering that a $39/month plan from Optus will only get you 10GB of data, the $35/month is an absolute cracker of a deal. You’ll be getting four times the amount of data for $4 less per month. How good’s that?

This $35 per month plan doesn’t include any international calls, but neither does Optus’ $39 phone plan.

Optus also normally charge $49 per month for a phone plan with 60GB of data, so this Flybuys promo plan will save you $4 on your monthly bill too.

The only downside is that the $65/month plan isn’t recommended, as Optus currently charge $59 per month for a 100GB phone plan. But if you’re happy to pay an extra $5 each month because you really need those Flybuys points, you do you.

You’ll need to be a Flybuys member to get this promotion, but that’s an easy fix. Signing up for the program is free, which you can do by clicking this link right here.

These Flybuys phone plans do require you to commit to a 12-month contract, whereas Optus’ other SIM-only plans are contract-free. The Flybuys plans can’t be paired with a new device either.

Overall, these Optus plans are a great deal — especially when you compare them to what else is currently available on the market that’s within the same price range:

