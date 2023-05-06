A Sydney-Born Miss Universe Australia Finalist Has Tragically Passed Away Aged Just 23

Sienna Weir, a model and finalist in the 2022 Miss Universe Australia competition tragically passed away on Thursday. Her death is believed to have been caused by a horse riding accident.

Per the Daily Mail, the accident occurred multiple weeks ago. However, Sienna’s family made the decision to take her off life support this week.

It’s understood she’d been riding at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Richmond, New South Wales when her horse fell and left the 23-year-old unconscious.

Sienna was one of 27 finalists in last year’s prestigious Miss Universe Australia pageant — a competition famously won by author and media personality Maria Thattil in 2020.

When she was announced as one of the finalists, Gold Coast Magazine did an interview with Sienna in which she spoke candidly about her love of horses and horse riding.

“I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping,” she told the publication.

“I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it.

“I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

On Friday her management agency, Scoop Management, published an Instagram tribute to its former client with the caption “Forever in our hearts”.

Fellow Australian models Madi Edwards and Lily More were among the many sharing their condolences in the comments section of the post.

Chris Dwyer, an Aussie photographer who’d previously worked with Sienna, also reflected on their time together via a series of Stories.

“Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already,” he wrote.

Sienna had just recently graduated from Sydney University where she completed a double degree in English Literature and Psychology.

Our thoughts go out to her family, friends and colleagues during this extremely tough time.