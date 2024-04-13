Two Bodies Horrifyingly Discovered Inside A Shipping Container In Tiny NSW Town

NSW have started an investigation after two bodies were discovered in a shipping container in Gulgong, NSW.

At around 11am on Saturday morning, police arrived to Goolma Road after “reports of a concern for welfare”, per a police memo.

Shortly after, officers found two bodies inside the container.

The Gold Rush town, which is located in the Central West region of NSW, has a population of just over 2000 people.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

