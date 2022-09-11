Russian troops have withdrawn from key towns in Ukraine’s north-east, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive makes significant advances.

Per the ABC, Ukrainian forces have recaptured Izium, Kupiansk and Balaklyia in the Kharkiv region. If held, the Ukrainian advances would be the most significant since Russian troops retreated from the capital Kyiv in April.

In a video address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had liberated around 2,000 square kilometres of formerly Russian-occupied territory since they launched a surprise counteroffensive earlier in September.

“The Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do – showing its back,” he said.

“And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.”

"Russian Spring"? No… A fantastic Ukrainian autumn — the beginning of the end of the Russian barbaric Empire. 🇺🇦 — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) September 10, 2022

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported Russia’s defence ministry ordered troops to abandon Izium and surrounding areas and “regroup” in neighbouring Donetsk.

The news is significant as Russian forces had used Izium as a major military hub for months. The city was a major base for Russia’s months-long assault against Ukrainian forces in Donbas.

“We have managed to cut off the supply lines for the Russian formations in control of the Izium area,” Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center military expert Serhiy Kuzan said, per The Guardian.

According to Al Jazeera, thousands of Russian soldiers fled Izium, leaving ammunition stockpiles and equipment behind.

The Russian army is rushing to get famous as the fastest army in the world. It leaps and bounds to achieve the "honorary" title. Keep running! — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) September 10, 2022

Ukrainian troops have also liberated Kupiansk, a vital supply hub for Russian troops.

Per Reuters, Ukrainian officials posted photos to social media on Saturday of their troops patrolling the city and raising the national flag.

The capture of the Kupiansk means thousands of Russian soldiers could potentially be cut off from supplies.

“The reason why Kupiansk is so important is because it’s the major railway junction supplying the Izium formations,” Kuzan said, per The Guardian.

“We saw Russian troops fleeing en masse yesterday. They are now trying to strengthen their positions by dropping reserves in by plane but this is very impractical as the reserves are not prepared.”

It’s been more than six months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. It’s estimated that thousands of civilians have died in the war.