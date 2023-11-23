Robbie Williams Dedicated A Heartbreaking Song To A Fan Who Died At His Syd Concert Last Week

Robbie Williams dedicated a song to a fan who passed away at one of his shows in a touching moment last night.

Robyn Hall, a fan in her 70s, died after falling down at Williams’ Sydney show last week. It was reported she fell after attempting to climb over a seating row at the upper level of the stadium when leaving the show.

She was rushed to hospital with head injuries. A spokesperson for St Vincent’s Hospital confirmed she passed away late on Monday night.

At his Melbourne show last night, Williams addressed the incident and dedicated his song Angels to Hall.

“It breaks my heart and I’ve been thinking about it an awful lot and I’ve thought about it through the show tonight,” he said.

“I just want to give a big shout out and lots of love from me and my band to Robyn and Robyn’s family.

“Let’s all sing up, she was somebody just like you who came to the gig just like you did tonight, this is for her.”

Hall’s son also posted a tribute on Facebook in honour of his mum.

“I haven’t got the words to say what my mum meant to me taken from under me,” he wrote.

“My best friend is no longer with me.”

The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that a family friend, who wished not to be named due to privacy reasons, said Hall loved the singer and had “thoroughly” enjoyed the concert.

Williams also dedicated a song to Shane Warne last night, putting on a green and yellow top in tribute to the late cricketer.

He also got the crowd to chant “Warnie”, as he launched into his song.

Williams is currently in Australia on his worldwide XXV tour to promote his latest album. He will be in the country for another week as he plays concerts in Adelaide and Western Australia.