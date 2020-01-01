The main highway from the NSW South Coast to Sydney, the Princes Highway, has been opened temporarily, allowing holidaying travellers to evacuate the bushfire affected area ahead of what the Bureau Of Meteorology are predicting will be very dangerous conditions this Saturday.

As the ABC is reporting, the situation could quickly change as firefighters will likely need to conduct backburning very close to the Princes Highway in anticipation of the Saturday conditions.

As is to be expected, traffic is dire. The speed limit has been lowered to a safer 60 km/h. Photos are coming in from social media showing extensive traffic delays as people take the much-needed opportunity to get out of the evacuation zone.

There are also mass queues for supplies like petrol and food/water. According to the ABC, fuel tankers have been given a police escort to refill bowsers in the area.

The Snowy Mountains Highway is also open, giving the opportunity to evacuate to Canberra.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance has urged those leaving the area to do so safely and with respect to others.

Drive slowly, headlights on. People need to take it carefully, be patient and respect each other on the roads.

If you are in need of urgent updates, please follow the NSW RFS website here. The ABC also has exceptionally up to date rolling updates from reporters on site here.

Image: Twitter / @JonathanHair