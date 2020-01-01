The main highway from the NSW South Coast to Sydney, the Princes Highway, has been opened temporarily, allowing holidaying travellers to evacuate the bushfire affected area ahead of what the Bureau Of Meteorology are predicting will be very dangerous conditions this Saturday.

As the ABC is reporting, the situation could quickly change as firefighters will likely need to conduct backburning very close to the Princes Highway in anticipation of the Saturday conditions.

As is to be expected, traffic is dire. The speed limit has been lowered to a safer 60 km/h. Photos are coming in from social media showing extensive traffic delays as people take the much-needed opportunity to get out of the evacuation zone.

Just a section of the very long line of cars trying to get out of Batemans Bay before Saturday. Barely moving at a crawl. @abcnews @abcsydney @NSWRFS #nswfires pic.twitter.com/xxc14npHwL — Jonathan Hair (@JonathanHair) January 1, 2020

As tourists flee the South Coast en masse reports it’s taking an hour to drive from Lake Tabourie to Ulladulla. That’s 12kms. Should take 13mins. #NSWfires #NSWbushfires @ABCemergency — Jessie Davies (@jessie_davies) January 1, 2020

There are also mass queues for supplies like petrol and food/water. According to the ABC, fuel tankers have been given a police escort to refill bowsers in the area.

Fuel tankers have been given a police escort into Batemans Bay to resupply the area as people trying to leave queue for petrol, says local MP Andrew Constance. "I just need everybody to be patient … Come together and look after each other." pic.twitter.com/6CrWW91dnZ — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) January 1, 2020

It’s 5:30am and this is the queue for fuel over the bridge from Batemans Bay – some power has returned overnight and mobile coverage has improved. RFS now making it clear to holidaymakers here “you need to leave before this Saturday.” @9NewsAUS @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/VhhLb9NQl2 — Jonathan Kearsley (@jekearsley) January 1, 2020

Traffic jams in Moruya as cars line up for petrol @ABCnews @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/vHhsb14Vuw — Jade Macmillan (@JadeMacmillan1) January 1, 2020

The queue at Woolies in Moruya. The limited staff at Woolies are carefully organising people in and out to avoid rushes.#nswfires @woolworths @abcnews pic.twitter.com/SZdyMM5bSk — Melissa Clarke (@Clarke_Melissa) January 1, 2020

The Snowy Mountains Highway is also open, giving the opportunity to evacuate to Canberra.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance has urged those leaving the area to do so safely and with respect to others.

Drive slowly, headlights on. People need to take it carefully, be patient and respect each other on the roads.

If you are in need of urgent updates, please follow the NSW RFS website here. The ABC also has exceptionally up to date rolling updates from reporters on site here.