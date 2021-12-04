CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses gun violence.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday morning after the pair bought their 15-year-old son a weapon he would later use to allegedly murder four students at his school.

Their son Ethan Crumbley attended Oxford High School in Michigan USA and is charged with committing what has sadly become the country’s deadliest school shooting since 2018.

The couple have since left town, with Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirming their disappearance on CNN.

Bouchard notes that his office received a call from the lawyer representing the parents, advising the Michigan police that the Crumbleys were not returning her phone calls.

“So the Crumbleys are missing now?”

“Correct” pic.twitter.com/fbFTocjReM — Acyn (@Acyn) December 3, 2021

It is believed the weapon may have been an early Christmas present for their son, after the boy accompanied his father to the gun store only four days prior to the shooting. His mother later posted on social media that her son was “testing out his new Christmas present”.

Detectives are not convinced of a decisive motive at this time, though the 15-year-old had apparently been struggling in school for several years leading up to the incident.

In November 2016, Ethan’s mother Jennifer wrote a bizarre and harrowing letter to then President-elect Trump on her blog where she raised her concerns about her child’s school experience.

She asked Trump to bring an end to what’s known as ‘common core’ – the educational standards that children are expected to have reached by certain ages.

“You see Mr. Trump, I need you to stop common core. My son struggles daily, and my teachers tell me they hate teaching it but the [sic] HAVE to.”

Earlier this week PEDESTRIAN.TV published an article about a Tik-Tok that was filmed inside an Oxford High classroom during Crumbley’s alleged rampage. It depicts students escaping from the shooter who appeared to be impersonating a police officer.

Ethan Crumbley will soon be transferred to Oakland County jail.

He has pled not guilty.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.