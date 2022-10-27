Australians will be able to take up to 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave next year after the Albanese Government passed a bill on Thursday, making good on one of its election promises.

The amendment to the Fair Work Act 2009 updates the current National Employment Standards of five days unpaid leave to a full 10 days paid leave for full-time, part-time and casual employees per year.

It passed through Federal Parliament on Thursday and is expected to be fully enacted on February 1, 2023.

Employment Minister Tony Burke on Thursday said the new leave will allow people to protect themselves and their families without having to sacrifice their wages.

“This bill will not by itself solve the problem of family and domestic violence,” he said. “But it does mean no employee in Australia will ever again be forced to make a choice between earning a wage and protecting the safety of themselves and their families.”

Over 11 million workers will be able to access this leave starting in 2023 for 10 days every year – whether you’re full-time, part-time or casual. (4/5) — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 26, 2022

Per Nine News, Burke stressed the importance of paid family and domestic violence leave being available to all Australians, no matter how much they work.

“Family and domestic violence leave has to be a universal entitlement,” he said.

“Women can be victims of domestic violence no matter what job they work, how long they’ve been in that job, what sort of agreement they’re on or how many hours a week they work.

“In fact, women who are experiencing family and domestic violence are more likely to be employed in casual and insecure work. We can’t leave them behind.

“Violence doesn’t discriminate — and neither should the law.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, you can call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.