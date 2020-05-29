A woman is currently in a critical condition after being attacked by a lion at a zoo on NSW’s south coast.

Reports are emerging that a 35-year-old zookeeper is currently being treated onsite in North Nowra after one of the lions at Shoalhaven Zoo attacked her this morning while she was working in the enclosure.

NSW Ambulance has also confirmed that she sustained serious injuries to her face and neck, and will likely be airlifted to a Sydney hospital.

At the time of writing, the Shoalhaven Zoo is home to four lions and has been temporarily closed since March 25 due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

More to come.