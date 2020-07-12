Thanks for signing up!

NSW Police state they shut down multiple parties in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Saturday night, despite ongoing limits on private gatherings caused by the bastard that is coronavirus.

In a statement obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald, police state they broke up a number of private events due to “non-compliance with social distancing guidelines”.

Nine News reports one Bondi event held at least 100 guests. While some guests reportedly wore masks, the gathering was crowded enough for attendees to spill into the street.

No infringement notice fines were handed out, but attendees were reportedly told to knock it off.

As it stands, private gatherings at a home are limited to 20 attendees, thanks to lingering concerns about the virus’ potential to kick about the community.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday said the state was at a crucial point in its battle against the outbreak, and should fight to avoid a resurgence of the virus as seen in Victoria.

“We are literally at a crossroads,” she told reporters yesterday. “The next month is absolutely critical.”

That concern has been exacerbated by three positive cases of the virus linked to Casula’s Crossroad Hotel. Anyone who visited that watering hole between July 3 and July 10 has been asked to self-isolate and undertake a COVID-19 test.

Earlier, Sydney’s Golden Sheaf pub copped a $5,500 fine after a photo showed a cluster of punters queuing up outside without observing social distancing guidelines.