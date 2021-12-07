Folks have reclaimed a dumb anti-vax hashtag to spread awareness about organ donation, which is a bloody good end to what could’ve been an awful news story, not gonna lie.

Yesterday, Queensland Health confirmed that people need to have two doses of a COVID vaccine to be eligible for a kidney, lung or heart transplant.

The decision is based on “national and international practices regarding transplantation and vaccination protocols” and is made to ensure the safety of those that undergo these procedures, who have a significantly weakened immune system after the operation, per the statement via 7News.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our patients is our number one priority,” Queensland Health said.

“A recipient is highly immunosuppressed post-transplant, which is why it’s incredibly important for the person to be vaccinated prior to transplant. Queensland Health prioritises safety before, during, and after a transplant.

“That is why the Queensland Kidney Transplant Service has endorsed a minimum requirement of two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to receiving a kidney, lung, or heart transplant.

“Prior to transplant and as per normal process, the recipient must ensure all of their vaccinations are up to date.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is no different.”

Naturally, however, anti-vaxxers aren’t pleased about this. Over on Twitter, they spat the dummy and tweeted their frustrations with the hashtag #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore.

#NotAnOrganDonorAnymore is trending because @AnnastaciaMP and the #Queensland government think it's a 'good' idea to deny people life-saving organ-transplants if they're not fully vaccinated. TBH this should have triggered some kind of criminal charge against the government. — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) December 7, 2021

Then sensible fully-vaccinated ledges reclaimed the hashtag and turned it into an opportunity to raise awareness of organ donations, encourage others to register and check if they are still currently registered themselves.

“Thanks to the #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore hashtag, I quickly discovered I wasn’t an organ donor to begin with,” wrote one user.

“It took 10 seconds to register. Go to MyGov -> Medicare -> Organ Donation. And if you can, select all the boxes.”

“Since this hashtag has started I have decided to double-check my registration and book a time to donate blood,” wrote another.

“Thanks, anti-vaxxers, never would have done this without you!”

Respond to the ridiculous hashtag #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore by registering as an organ and tissue donor https://t.co/RdFx5x9Uch — Roz Bellamy (@bellarozz) December 7, 2021

#NotAnOrganDonorAnymore I have been registered as an organ donor for years. Since this hashtag has started I have decided to double check my registration and book a time to donate blood! Thanks antivaxxers, never would have done this without you! — Andrew Jones (AZ Vaxxed) (@AndrewJ31046657) December 7, 2021

Thanks to the #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore hashtag, I quickly discovered I wasn't an organ donor to begin with.

It took 10 seconds to register.

Go to MyGov > Medicare > Organ Donation

And if you can, select all the boxes.#ProudOrganDonor#DontTakeYourOrgansWithYou pic.twitter.com/zLKOJGBpeW — Sean M Elliott (@SeanMElliott) December 7, 2021

Thanks to anti-vaxxer idiots, I found out I wasn't an organ donor and have signed up (thought I was, and VERY glad I double checked now). Took me less than 2 minutes on @myGovau #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore pic.twitter.com/kHrXunLtuK — Jonathan Brown (JB) (@JB_AU) December 7, 2021

Thanks very much to the #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore crowd for reminding me to finally update my status and register as an organ donor. — Connor Flake Farrell (@ConnorEFMG) December 7, 2021

This is me sticking it to all the selfish fucks out there unironically using the #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore hashtag. pic.twitter.com/eLv1k2Q5Dt — ???????? Oodlemeister ???????? (@Oodlemeister) December 7, 2021

Always assumed I was a donor by default, turned out I wasn't. I guess I should thank these #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore flogs for spurring me to double check. pic.twitter.com/ZJBXy7kkti — waiting for g'day (@slugn0id) December 7, 2021

When my sister Nikita was murdered, our mum asked the Coroner, "Can you please donate her organs so she can give life to someone else?" Because her killer stabbed her 35 times, this wasn't possible. Those saying #NotAnOrganDonorAnymore due to vaccines are acting selfishly. — Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) December 7, 2021

MyGov > Medicare > Organ Donor you will see the status there. then there's a button that says 'change preference'.#NotAnOrganDonorAnymore — 1273 ???? ???????? follows anyone with ???? in their name (@twelveseventy3) December 6, 2021

Truly, you love to see it.