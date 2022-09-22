The New York Times has been slammed over a fkd obituary of legendary Indigenous actor, advocate and Elder Uncle Jack Charles, as well as a truly cooked tweet linking to it.

In the now-deleted tweet, The NYT referenced his experiences of addiction and said he had a “penchant for burglary”.

According to NITV, the obituary said Uncle Jack was a member of the “so-called” Stolen Generation, a reference which has since been deleted.

At the time of writing, The New York Times hasn’t apologised for the, quite frankly, disgusting now-deleted tweet and references in the obituary.

Instead, after sustained backlash, it tweeted: “We deleted an earlier tweet to this story because it lacked proper context”.

As you might expect, The New York Times‘ pathetic correction attempt has been resoundingly slammed online.

Many Twitter users have called the OG tweet “racist” and demanded the publication issue a full apology.

Uncle Jack was a beloved Boon Wurrang, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man. Since his passing earlier in September, he has been remembered with far more fitting tributes for his immense legacy.

“Before he passed away, his family were able to send him off on Country during a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne Hospital,” a statement from Uncle Jack’s publicist said at the time.

“We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life — Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all — as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year’s NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year.”

It’s disgraceful to see a beloved Elder eulogised in such a despicable, reductionist manner. Rest in peace, Uncle Jack Charles.

