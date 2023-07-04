This Year’s NAIDOC Theme Is ‘For Our Elders’, Here’s Why That’s So Significant To Indigenous Folk

National NAIDOC Week celebrations are held in the first week of July and it’s a chance for all Australians to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living culture on earth.

And, if you don’t know what NAIDOC stands for (you should by now), it is named after the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee.

This year’s NAIDOC theme is “For Our Elders”.

Now, for someone whose family had a loss of culture growing up and had to learn it themselves, this year’s theme means a lot to me.

Without our Elders, I wouldn’t have been able to learn about my Aboriginal Culture and what that means for me. They have also nurtured me at times throughout my life.

Not only do Elders continue to play a part in our communities and families, but they are cultural knowledge holders and survivors who guide our generations.

James Parr walking the runway at Australian Fashion Week 2023 during the Ikuntji Artists show. (Photo by Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images for AAFW)

In exchange for a feed, I had a yarn with two of my friends — Josh Howlett, a proud Palawa man and incredible photographer and Rachael Sarra, a Goreng Goreng Woman, and an amazing artist — to share their thoughts on this year’s NAIDOC Week.

What does NAIDOC Week and this year’s theme mean to you?

For both Rachael and Josh, it is a special one for them, particularly because of this year’s theme.

“Celebrating our Elders is such an integral part of who we are, but to put our Elders in the national spotlight and show the world how much we appreciate them feels so right at this moment as they have an integral legacy and have conserved the land for so many years.

“None of us would be where we are without the guidance and unrelenting passion and fight that our Elders, both past and present, have put into their lives. It’s an honour to walk the path they laid for us”.

What will you be doing this NAIDOC Week?

Each year changes for Josh, previously attending all the NAIDOC events he could, now this year he is taking the time to celebrate with his friends and have more quality time spent with community.

He also photographed the promo images for the NAIDOC Awards and will be making sure he watches them.

Rachael has seen it become more of a corporate event over the years, so she will also be taking time with family and mob and attending more community events.

And, for me, I also use this time to be close with family and mob. I plan on heading out to see the “Connection” Exhibition at The Lume, which showcases Aboriginal artwork and storytelling by Aboriginal Artists.



So, individually NAIDOC Week looks different to everybody. If you are wanting to look for local events to check out and learn more about Aboriginal Culture (yes white people, we’re looking at you), there’s a great list HERE.

What would you like to see people do this NAIDOC Week?

Equally, all three of us agreed that NAIDOC Week does not look the same for everyone.

“Celebrate it as much as you can, go to the events in your local area, attend the marches, shop and research Blak businesses, and use this week as a good time to research and learn about Aboriginal Culture,” Josh said.

And Rachael added, “I would like to see people commit to doing this EVERY day of the year, not just during NAIDOC”.

James Parr is a proud Wiradjuri man, activist, model and writer. Follow him on Instagram.