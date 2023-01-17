Sydney teacher Myron Love, who was tragically killed in a plane crash in Nepal, has been remembered by his friends and family as a man who “lived his life to the fullest”.

The 29-year-old was travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara on a Yeti Airlines flight when it crashed into a 300-metre gorge. Among the 72 people on board, two remain unaccounted-for and at least 70 people have been confirmed dead, per Reuters.

The family of Love, and of his partner Annabelle Bailey, provided a joint statement through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude for the amazing support shown to us by our family and friends in this time of need,” they said in a statement.

“Myron has been a rock to both of our families for many years and he has always lived his life to the fullest.

“He has put so much into his short life that most of us couldn’t fit into our lifetime.

“We do request at this time that you offer us peace and privacy for us to grieve, and deal with this tragedy.”

A keen cyclist, Love was a member of Sydney’s Easts Cycling Club. The group shared its condolences on social media, and announced it would be cancelling its weekly Heffron Park race in his honour.

“It is with great sadness we have decided to cancel tomorrow’s night racing following the tragic loss of much-loved member of Heffron Park and Sydney cycling community Myron Love in the Nepal plane crash,” the club said in a statement shared to Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers to his mother Susanne, brother Jackson and partner Annabelle.”

St Andrew’s Cathedral School, where Love studied, remembered him as a man with a “kind heart” and “infectious energy”.

“He was well known within the St Andrew’s Cathedral School community and will be sorely missed by his friends, family and peers,” the school’s alumni association wrote on Facebook.

“We know this news will come as a shock for many in our community so we offer our support, and extend our love to all those affected by his loss in this difficult time.”

Anabel Litchfield, whose daughter had been taught by Love at Clovelly Public School last year, told the ABC he was a passionate and “very loved” teacher.

“He was very loved by his students,” she said.

“Full of energy and life and really loved the kids.

“My daughter Sunday will be heartbroken when I tell her.”

The Nepalese government has formed a panel to investigate the cause of the plane crash.