New claims suggest the lost Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 could have been a murder-suicide.

In Wednesday night’s Sky News documentary MH370: The Final Search, a number of aviation experts said the plane’s twisting route left no doubt the flight had been commandeered.

The plane was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and went down over the Indian Ocean in 2014, but the wreckage and bodies were never found after a 1046-day search.

Following the search, investigators rejected claims the crash was deliberate. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said that the plane was out of control when it crashed.

But a few other theories have flown around for years, including new claims the deaths of all 239 passengers and crew on board were not an accident.

Australian aviation safety investigator and retired pilot John Cox said the route was unusual for a passenger flight.

“I think the evidence is pretty overwhelming that the aeroplane could not have flown the route it did with all the respective turns without that being a commandeered manoeuvre,” Cox said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

He added that an experienced pilot had to have flown that route, leading him to suspect Captain Zaharie Shah could be responsible.

He also said Shah was the only one aboard who could’ve disabled MH370’s datalink system, which he said exonerated First Officer Fariq Abdul Hamid.

Former Qantas Captain Mike Glynn said a 22-minute-long holding pattern proved it was deliberate.

“My theory has always been that it was the captain who is responsible,” he said.

He said there was no reason for MH370 to engage in the flight pattern — which is usually done while waiting to land — mid-flight.

In the documentary, Canadian aviation crash investigator Larry Vance also said he had “no doubt” the crash was a criminal act. Larry wrote a book shortly after the crash, which sold a lot of copies by asserting it was planned.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said at the time that seniors members of the Malaysian government also suspected the crash was deliberate, but nothing has been proven.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said a possible pilot suicide was never ruled out but that it would be “unfair and legally irresponsible” to pin the blame as the aircraft’s black boxes had not been found. In 2015 Malaysia declared the crash an accident.

26 nations were involved in the search which spanned 120,000 square-kilometres.

Theories aside, it’s likely we’ll never find out what happened to MH370.