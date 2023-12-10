A Shooting Outside A Strip Club In Melbourne’s CBD Has Been Described By Cops As ‘Targeted’

A man has been shot on Londsale St in Melbourne’s CBD in what police have alleged is a targeted incident.

The gun was allegedly discharged outside the Men’s Gallery gentlemen’s club on the corner of King and Londsdale in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A young man in either his late teens or early twenties was later admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries per the ABC.

“The altercation occurred inside the venue and the shooting occurred immediately outside the venue,” Detective Inspector Chris Murray told reporters.

READ MORE A 15-Year-Old Has Pled Guilty For Shooting A Gun At A Perth High School

“We’ll keep an open mind and try to establish the identity of the offender and bring them before the courts very quickly.”

“The offender fled the scene, there was no subsequent altercation with any other patrons, so you can draw the conclusion that the altercation was just between those two individuals,” he finished.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the matter to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Header image via Nine.