Police Are Investigating After Three Men In Their 20s Were Stabbed In Melbourne’s CBD

Three men were stabbed in Melbourne‘s CBD this morning, two of which were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Victoria Police said in a statement that the incident is currently being investigated. The altercation is believed to have occurred between two groups of men in a Melbourne CBD venue on the corner of Lonsdale and King streets at around 6am on Sunday morning.

A 23-year-old and 20-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious injuries, from Dingley Village and Lysterfield respectively.



The third man was also from Dingley Village presented to hospital with an arm injury which wasn’t life-threatening.

The two people responsible for the stabbing fled the scene. No arrests have been made as yet, however, investigators understand that the parties could be known to each other.

This is a developing story and we’ll update once we know more.

Crime Stoppers is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information or vision to contact 1800 333 000 or anonymously via website here.

Image Source: Nigel Killeen / Getty Images